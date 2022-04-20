Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain today, gone tomorrow

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain increases during the afternoon and evening rush.

skycast-tonight.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it'll be breezy and wet conditions stay with us overnight. 

bar-graph-next-12-hours.png
CBS

This system is out of the way for a beautiful Thursday with highs into the lower 70s. Next disturbance already on track for Friday bringing wet weather to close the workweek. 

skycast-tomorrow.png
CBS

The good news is that it'll be super warm on Saturday!

futurecast-with-panel-4km-midwest.png
CBS

TONIGHT: Breezy and wet. Low 49.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 71.

FRIDAY: Downpours likely. Thunder at times. High 59.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on April 20, 2022 / 1:06 PM

