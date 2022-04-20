Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain today, gone tomorrow
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain increases during the afternoon and evening rush.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it'll be breezy and wet conditions stay with us overnight.
This system is out of the way for a beautiful Thursday with highs into the lower 70s. Next disturbance already on track for Friday bringing wet weather to close the workweek.
The good news is that it'll be super warm on Saturday!
TONIGHT: Breezy and wet. Low 49.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 71.
FRIDAY: Downpours likely. Thunder at times. High 59.
