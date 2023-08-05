Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain to taper off through evening

First Alert Weather: Sunshine to start, shower possible

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain gradually tapers off throughout the evening leaving behind drier conditions for the rest of the night.

Temperatures stayed in the 70s all day and fall into the 60s tonight, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Laura Bannon.

Aside from a stray shower it'll be rather uneventful tonight. The risk for severe weather has decreased for tomorrow.

The SPC has a "Marginal Risk" posted for the far southwest suburbs and a small portion of Northwest Indiana.

Sunday storms develop in the late day and linger into Monday before coming to an end.

Breezy conditions will bring a hazardous swim risk Monday afternoon into Tuesday.

More storms are on the horizon by mid-week.

TONIGHT: RAIN TAPERS OFF THROUGH THE ENDING. CLOUDS BREAK, MUGGY LOW: 67

TOMORROW: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED STORMS HIGH: 77

MONDAY: BREEZY AND WET, COOLER HIGH: 75