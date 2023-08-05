Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain to taper off through evening

By Laura Bannon

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain gradually tapers off throughout the evening leaving behind drier conditions for the rest of the night.

Temperatures stayed in the 70s all day and fall into the 60s tonight, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Laura Bannon.

headlines.png
CBS

Aside from a stray shower it'll be rather uneventful tonight. The risk for severe weather has decreased for tomorrow.

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

The SPC has a "Marginal Risk" posted for the far southwest suburbs and a small portion of Northwest Indiana.

cbsn-2023.png
CBS

Sunday storms develop in the late day and linger into Monday before coming to an end. 

Breezy conditions will bring a hazardous swim risk Monday afternoon into Tuesday. 

More storms are on the horizon by mid-week.

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS

TONIGHT:  RAIN TAPERS OFF THROUGH THE ENDING. CLOUDS BREAK, MUGGY LOW: 67

TOMORROW: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED STORMS HIGH: 77

MONDAY: BREEZY AND WET, COOLER HIGH: 75

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on August 5, 2023 / 3:15 PM

