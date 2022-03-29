Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain system arrives late day Tuesday

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The low for Monday night is 27.

It will be turning cloudy as our next weather system takes shape.

Look for a dry start Tuesday morning, with showers developing later in the afternoon. The high for Tuesday is 43.

Downpours and thunderstorms will be coming with warmer temperatures on Wednesday. The high for Wednesday is 65.

A few sloppy snowflakes will join the rain as the system moves away on Thursday.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on March 28, 2022 / 8:25 PM

