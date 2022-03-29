Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain system arrives late day Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The low for Monday night is 27.
It will be turning cloudy as our next weather system takes shape.
Look for a dry start Tuesday morning, with showers developing later in the afternoon. The high for Tuesday is 43.
Downpours and thunderstorms will be coming with warmer temperatures on Wednesday. The high for Wednesday is 65.
A few sloppy snowflakes will join the rain as the system moves away on Thursday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.