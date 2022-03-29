Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain system arrives late day Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The low for Monday night is 27.

It will be turning cloudy as our next weather system takes shape.

CBS 2

Look for a dry start Tuesday morning, with showers developing later in the afternoon. The high for Tuesday is 43.

CBS 2

Downpours and thunderstorms will be coming with warmer temperatures on Wednesday. The high for Wednesday is 65.

A few sloppy snowflakes will join the rain as the system moves away on Thursday.