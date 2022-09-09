Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain returns

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mixed bag for the weekend

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mixed bag for the weekend

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mixed bag for the weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- High pressure will drift away, allowing a warm, southwest wind to pull temperatures into the middle 80s on Saturday.

CBS

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the next system brings rain on Sunday.

CBS

Showers will linger through Monday as the system stalls in place.

CBS

It'll be cool, breezy and wet with the system overhead.

CBS

TONIGHT: Clear. Low 65.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. High 85.

SUNDAY: Breezy and wet. High 68.