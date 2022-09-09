Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain returns
CHICAGO (CBS) -- High pressure will drift away, allowing a warm, southwest wind to pull temperatures into the middle 80s on Saturday.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the next system brings rain on Sunday.
Showers will linger through Monday as the system stalls in place.
It'll be cool, breezy and wet with the system overhead.
TONIGHT: Clear. Low 65.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. High 85.
SUNDAY: Breezy and wet. High 68.
