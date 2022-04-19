Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain returns, so does warmer temps

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Increasing clouds this evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Lows will be near 40 degrees.

CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, there's a chance for showers in the morning, then scattered showers will increase in the afternoon on Wednesday.

CBS

Highs will be in the mid 50s. Widespread showers are likely for Wednesday evening. A few storms and downpours are possible. Rainfall amounts of up to a half an inch will be possible.

CBS

Rain chances decrease by Thursday morning. Then it'll be partly cloudy and much warmer on Thursday with highs around 70 degrees. Showers likely on Friday with highs back in the low 60s.

CBS

The warmest day of the year so far is expected on Saturday. Highs around 80 degrees will be nearly 20 degrees above average.

CBS

The last time we've had 80s in Chicago was back in early October. Low 70s with showers on Sunday.

It'll be cooler next week with highs running below average once again.

CBS

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Breezy and cool. Low 39°

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies and windy with showers developing in the afternoon, then showers and isolated storms likely in the evening. High 55°

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 70°