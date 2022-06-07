Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain returns on Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clouds increase overnight ahead of our next disturbance.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, downpours are likely late morning through early afternoon Wednesday.

Some spots are expected to get more than an inch of rain.

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Low 57.

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely. Cool. High 67.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 77.

