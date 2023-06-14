Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain moves out, wildfire smoke moves in again

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Finally, the sluggish low-pressure system that has been bringing the rain departs, and we dry out.

On Wednesday, hazy sunshine returns with a high of 74. Wildfire smoke will also be back in the atmosphere.

On Wednesday and for the next several days, temperatures will be cooler lakeside.

There are minimal rain chances Thursday, on which day it will be partly cloudy. The high is 77, with falling afternoon temperatures as a front passes.

On Friday, conditions will be sunny with a high of 75 – again cooler lakeside.

There are slight chances for rain again Sunday.

Temperatures return to normal levels by the weekend. 

