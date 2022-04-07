Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain mixed with snow for Friday

Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers in the evening, rain and snow mix Friday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Patchy rain this evening, then a slight chance for a rain and snow mix overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, rain mixed with wet snow is likely Friday, especially in the morning.

Some accumulating snow is possible, but mainly on elevated surfaces and grassy areas. Rainfall amounts will be generally under a quarter of an inch. Highs on Friday will be in the low 40s.

A sprinkle or flurry is possible Saturday morning, then mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s in the afternoon.

Mid to upper 50s on Sunday, but cooler along the lake with temperatures only in the 40s. Showers Sunday evening, then storm chances Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs will reach low 70s on Tuesday.

TONIGHT: A slight chance for showers and light snow. Cloudy & breezy. Low: 35°

FRIDAY: Cloudy, damp and breezy. A rain and snow mix likely. High: 42°

SATURDAY: A morning shower or snow flurry, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High: 44°