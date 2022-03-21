Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain coming soon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain showers arrive by Tuesday morning, as an area of low pressure (now over Texas) tracks northeast.

CBS

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a moisture plume will set up linking the Gulf of Mexico and enhancing rain into the system.

At the same time, a cold front will cross our area. We are left with chilly rain. That rain chance lingers through Thursday.

CBS

TONIGHT: Steady temperatures. Rain toward morning. Low 51.

TUESDAY: Breezy and wet. High 53.

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely. High 56.

CBS