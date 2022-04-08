Chicago First Alert Weather: rain and snow showers Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon is tracking snow showers approaching the Chicago area.

Cloudy and chilly start with morning rain/snow showers. I'm tracking it on @cbschicago. We're on the air from 4:30-7 a.m. pic.twitter.com/YpEkhyxHFL — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) April 8, 2022

Friday morning will bring rain and snow showers and then passing showers with highs in the low 40s. By the evening, rain and snow showers return. Very little accumulation is expected.

Saturday will be a mainly cloudy and chilly day.

Very nice weather returns by Sunday as highs reach the 50s.