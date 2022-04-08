Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: rain and snow showers Friday

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon is tracking snow showers approaching the Chicago area. 

Friday morning will bring rain and snow showers and then passing showers with highs in the low 40s. By the evening, rain and snow showers return. Very little accumulation is expected. 

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-am-8.png

Saturday will be a mainly cloudy and chilly day. 

Very nice weather returns by Sunday as highs reach the 50s.

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on April 8, 2022 / 4:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.