Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain and snow on Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It will be cloudy and dry to start Saturday, then numerous showers move in from the west by midmorning.

Wet snow mixed with rain is possible, but mainly for areas north and northwest of Chicago.

Little to no accumulating snow is expected, but up to a third of an inch of rain is possible. Highs will only reach the low 40s on Saturday. Rain chances come to an end Saturday evening.

For Sunday, look for sunshine in the morning, then increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will range from low 40s along the lake to low 50s inland. Shower chances return Sunday evening and linger through at least the first half of Monday.

Overall, another unsettled weather pattern is expected for next week with rain chances and highs in the 50s. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible on Wednesday, but the best chance for strong storms looks to remain south of the area at this point. Light showers are possible for Thursday for the Cubs Home Opener.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a 100% chance for rain. Wet snow possible, but mainly for areas north and northwest of Chicago. High 40°

SUNDAY: Morning sun, then clouds in the afternoon. Showers in the evening. High: 50°, 40s along the lake.

