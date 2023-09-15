Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Possible shower this weekend

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Turning cloudy toward morning as our next front inches closer. 

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, this system will have to overcome the dry air mass we have in place.

It will slow down in forward speed and weaken a bit. 

Showers are possible on Saturday as an upper-level portion of the disturbance moves overhead. 

The best rain will be along the frontal passage Saturday night.  Lake-effect rain showers may linger on Sunday as cooler air moves in behind the front.

TONIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY. LOW 60.

SATURDAY: MIXED SKIES. SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 73.

SATURDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY. LOW 59.

SUNDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS. COOLER. HIGH 69.

First published on September 15, 2023 / 3:26 PM

