Chicago First Alert Weather: Possible shower this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Turning cloudy toward morning as our next front inches closer.
According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, this system will have to overcome the dry air mass we have in place.
It will slow down in forward speed and weaken a bit.
Showers are possible on Saturday as an upper-level portion of the disturbance moves overhead.
The best rain will be along the frontal passage Saturday night. Lake-effect rain showers may linger on Sunday as cooler air moves in behind the front.
TONIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY. LOW 60.
SATURDAY: MIXED SKIES. SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 73.
SATURDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY. LOW 59.
SUNDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS. COOLER. HIGH 69.
