Chicago First Alert Weather: Possible shower this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Turning cloudy toward morning as our next front inches closer.

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, this system will have to overcome the dry air mass we have in place.

It will slow down in forward speed and weaken a bit.

Showers are possible on Saturday as an upper-level portion of the disturbance moves overhead.

The best rain will be along the frontal passage Saturday night. Lake-effect rain showers may linger on Sunday as cooler air moves in behind the front.

TONIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY. LOW 60.

SATURDAY: MIXED SKIES. SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 73.

SATURDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY. LOW 59.

SUNDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS. COOLER. HIGH 69.

