Chicago First Alert Weather: Passing showers, stray thunderstorm possible

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As a front approaches this evening, we have a chance for passing showers or a rumble of thunder. 

As the front crosses our area tomorrow morning, scattered showers may hang around for the morning. 

Tomorrow is the last cool day for a while. Normal high is 79 degrees, but temperatures will soar this week into the mid/upper 90s… heat index values into the triple digits.

TONIGHT SHOWER CHANCE. STRAY STORM. LOW 65.

SUNDAY SCATTERED SHOWERS. MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A COOL LAKE BREEZE. HIGH 74.

MONDAY PARTLY SUNNY WITH AFTERNOON STORMS. HIGH 85.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on June 11, 2022 / 3:16 PM

