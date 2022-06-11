Chicago First Alert Weather: Passing showers, stray thunderstorm possible
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As a front approaches this evening, we have a chance for passing showers or a rumble of thunder.
As the front crosses our area tomorrow morning, scattered showers may hang around for the morning.
Tomorrow is the last cool day for a while. Normal high is 79 degrees, but temperatures will soar this week into the mid/upper 90s… heat index values into the triple digits.
TONIGHT SHOWER CHANCE. STRAY STORM. LOW 65.
SUNDAY SCATTERED SHOWERS. MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A COOL LAKE BREEZE. HIGH 74.
MONDAY PARTLY SUNNY WITH AFTERNOON STORMS. HIGH 85.
