Chicago First Alert Weather: Partly cloudy on Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It will be mostly clear, dry, and nice Tuesday night with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. A weak front will pass through the area and could generate a few spotty showers in the afternoon and evening.
Look for sunny skies with highs around 80 degrees for Thursday.
An active weather pattern arrives by Friday, with chances for showers and storms from late Friday and lasting through the weekend. Rainfall amounts in that timeframe could add up between a half inch to one and a half inches.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low 67°
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for spotty showers. High 79°
THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High 80°
