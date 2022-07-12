Chicago First Alert Weather: Partly cloudy on Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It will be mostly clear, dry, and nice Tuesday night with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

CBS 2

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. A weak front will pass through the area and could generate a few spotty showers in the afternoon and evening.

CBS 2

Look for sunny skies with highs around 80 degrees for Thursday.

CBS 2

An active weather pattern arrives by Friday, with chances for showers and storms from late Friday and lasting through the weekend. Rainfall amounts in that timeframe could add up between a half inch to one and a half inches.

CBS 2

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low 67°

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for spotty showers. High 79°

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High 80°

CBS 2



