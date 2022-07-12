Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Partly cloudy on Wednesday

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It will be mostly clear, dry, and nice Tuesday night with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

highs-tomorrow-adi-8.png
CBS 2

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. A weak front will pass through the area and could generate a few spotty showers in the afternoon and evening.

3-day-large-3.png
CBS 2

Look for sunny skies with highs around 80 degrees for Thursday.

7day-rainfall.png
CBS 2

An active weather pattern arrives by Friday, with chances for showers and storms from late Friday and lasting through the weekend. Rainfall amounts in that timeframe could add up between a half inch to one and a half inches.

bar-graph-precipitation-chances-pm.png
CBS 2

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low 67°

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for spotty showers. High 79°

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High 80°

7day-2.png
CBS 2


Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on July 12, 2022 / 5:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.