Chicago First Alert Weather: On and off showers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several disturbances will roll through our area this workweek, keeping on and off shower chances in the forecast.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, there's a push of cooler air into Friday will create a rain/snow mix to close the workweek.
Things will be drying out for the weekend.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Patchy fog develops. Low 38.
TUESDAY: Showers develop late day. High 55.
WEDNESDAY: Morning rain likely. High 59.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.