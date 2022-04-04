Chicago First Alert Weather: On and off showers

Watch CBS News

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several disturbances will roll through our area this workweek, keeping on and off shower chances in the forecast. 

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, there's a push of cooler air into Friday will create a rain/snow mix to close the workweek. 

Things will be drying out for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Patchy fog develops. Low 38.

TUESDAY: Showers develop late day. High 55.

WEDNESDAY: Morning rain likely. High 59.

