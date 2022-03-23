Chicago First Alert Weather: numerous showers and storms tonight and tomorrow

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A soggy night ahead with numerous showers and isolated storms in the forecast.

Lows will be steady in the low 40s. Rain chances continue through the Thursday morning commute.

Scattered shower chances for Thursday afternoon with highs in the low 40s. A few wet snowflakes mixed with the rain will be possible.

Not as wet Friday, but cool and breezy in the afternoon with highs in the low 50s. Rainfall amounts of a half inch to three quarters of an inch through late Friday.

An isolated shower or sprinkle is possible early Saturday, then partly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Mostly sunny and colder for Sunday with highs in the upper 30s.

TONIGHT: 100% chance for rain. Isolated thunder possible. Low 41°

THURSDAY: 80% chance for rain. High 43°

FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy. A 20% chance for rain. High 52°