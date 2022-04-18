Chicago First Alert Weather: Not as cold, but still chilly Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered areas of light rain and snow flurries are expected Monday evening with temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s.

For Tuesday, look for morning clouds, then partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon. It will not as cold, but it will still be chilly, with highs near 50 degrees.

It will be cloudy and milder on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A few showers are possible through the afternoon, followed by scattered to numerous showers and isolated storms for Wednesday evening and overnight.

Look for more sunshine and much warmer conditions for Thursday, with highs in the upper 60s.

There is a chance for showers and low 60s for Friday. It will be breezy and warm on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. Look for the low 70s with a rain chance for Sunday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A chance for rain and flurries. Low 33°

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. High 50°

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies and breezy. A chance for showers in the afternoon, then showers and storms likely in the evening. High 57°

