Chicago First Alert Weather: Not as cold, but still chilly Tuesday

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered areas of light rain and snow flurries are expected Monday evening with temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s.

For Tuesday, look for morning clouds, then partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon. It will not as cold, but it will still be chilly, with highs near 50 degrees.

tue-4pm.png
CBS 2

It will be cloudy and milder on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A few showers are possible through the afternoon, followed by scattered to numerous showers and isolated storms for Wednesday evening and overnight. 

wed-9pm-rain.png
CBS 2

Look for more sunshine and much warmer conditions for Thursday, with highs in the upper 60s.

rainfall-through-thu-am.png
CBS 2

There is a chance for showers and low 60s for Friday. It will be breezy and warm on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. Look for the low 70s with a rain chance for Sunday.

next-5-days-highs.png
CBS 2

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A chance for rain and flurries. Low 33°

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. High 50°

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies and breezy. A chance for showers in the afternoon, then showers and storms likely in the evening. High 57°

7-day-14.png
CBS 2
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on April 18, 2022 / 4:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

