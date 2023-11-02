Chicago First Alert Weather: Nice weekend ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Southwest winds will pull a milder air mass overhead as we reach the weekend.

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, there will be extra clouds sometimes, with small rain chances mainly at night.

We "fall back" 2:00 a.m. Sunday so don't forget to set your clocks.

The average high temperature is 55 degrees.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 41.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 55.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 58.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 59.

