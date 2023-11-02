Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Nice weekend ahead

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny days ahead
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny days ahead 01:42

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Southwest winds will pull a milder air mass overhead as we reach the weekend. 

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, there will be extra clouds sometimes, with small rain chances mainly at night. 

We "fall back" 2:00 a.m. Sunday so don't forget to set your clocks.

The average high temperature is 55 degrees.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 41.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 55.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 58.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 59.

First published on November 2, 2023 / 1:48 PM CDT

