Chicago First Alert Weather: Near-record warmth through Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Soaring temperatures this week will reach near-record levels through Friday.
On Monday night, the low is 65 with partly cloudy and mild conditions. On Tuesday, it will be sunny and very warm with a high of 88.
Storm chances develop Tuesday night.
On Wednesday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 87.
More humid conditions are expected Wednesday through Friday with a feels-like temperature in the lower 90s.
A cool front this weekend brings storm chances. Normal high is 68 degrees.
