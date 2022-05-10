Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Near-record warmth through Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Soaring temperatures this week will reach near-record levels through Friday.

On Monday night, the low is 65 with partly cloudy and mild conditions. On Tuesday, it will be sunny and very warm with a high of 88.

Storm chances develop Tuesday night.

CBS 2

On Wednesday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 87.

CBS 2

More humid conditions are expected Wednesday through Friday with a feels-like temperature in the lower 90s.

CBS 2

A cool front this weekend brings storm chances. Normal high is 68 degrees.

First published on May 9, 2022 / 10:03 PM

