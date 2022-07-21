Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Multiple storm chances through the weekend

By Mary Kay Kleist

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We did reach 90 degrees today. There is a small chance of isolated thunderstorms today after 4pm until the sun sets. Clearing skies tonight.  

Weekend Storm Chances:

  1. Friday night very late until daybreak Saturday. Then most of Saturday will be dry with temperatures into the lower 90s.
  2. Storms return Saturday night. Some could be strong.
  3. Showers & thunderstorms linger Sunday morning. Cooler on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Mary Kay Kleist
