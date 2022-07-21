Chicago First Alert Weather: Multiple storm chances through the weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We did reach 90 degrees today. There is a small chance of isolated thunderstorms today after 4pm until the sun sets. Clearing skies tonight.
Weekend Storm Chances:
- Friday night very late until daybreak Saturday. Then most of Saturday will be dry with temperatures into the lower 90s.
- Storms return Saturday night. Some could be strong.
- Showers & thunderstorms linger Sunday morning. Cooler on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.
