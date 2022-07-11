Chicago First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny Monday with chance of evening storms

Watch CBS News
By Robb Ellis

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nice weather will continue for the Chicago area into most of Monday, but a few showers or storms are possible Monday afternoon. 

Sunday night will bring mostly clear skies, and low temperatures will reach 70 degrees. 

Monday will be mostly sunny early in the day with a high temperature of 88 degrees. There is a chance of afternoon and evening storms. 

Seasonable temperatures willc ontinue most of the coming week along with low humidity. Conditions will be very comfortable. However, storms chances return by the weekend. 

