Chicago First Alert Weather: More sunshine, rain ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A brighter day is ahead before rain moves into the area.

Tuesday's high temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Clouds increase as showers develop late Wednesday night into Thursday. Lake effect showers continue into Friday.

Highs will be in the 50s this weekend.