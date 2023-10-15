Chicago First Alert Weather: More showers Sunday, clearing and warmer this week

OVERVIEW

Gray skies continue, with light rain showers for another day. Then slow clearing and gradual warming is on the way next week.

Today:

Breezy. Light rain showers, especially in the morning, High 55.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers or drizzle. Low 45.

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy. High 57.

EXTENDED

Sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday, moving temperatures back into the 60s by midweek.

