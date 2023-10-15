Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: More showers Sunday, clearing and warmer this week

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool, cloudy Sunday
01:52

OVERVIEW

Gray skies continue, with light rain showers for another day. Then slow clearing and gradual warming is on the way next week.

Today:

Breezy. Light rain showers, especially in the morning, High 55.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers or drizzle. Low 45.

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy. High 57.

EXTENDED

Sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday, moving temperatures back into the 60s by midweek.

