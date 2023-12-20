Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild temps continue through weekend

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm up includes rain

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cloudy, mild pattern setting up for the next several days.

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, as systems roll in, it'll be all rain since it'll be so mild.

The wettest days look to be Friday and Christmas Day.

TONIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY. LOW 32.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY SKIES. HIGH 43. FEW LATE-DAY RAIN SPRINKLES.

FRIDAY: RAIN LIKELY. HIGH 44.

