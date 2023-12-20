Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild temps continue through weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cloudy, mild pattern setting up for the next several days.
According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, as systems roll in, it'll be all rain since it'll be so mild.
The wettest days look to be Friday and Christmas Day.
TONIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY. LOW 32.
THURSDAY: CLOUDY SKIES. HIGH 43. FEW LATE-DAY RAIN SPRINKLES.
FRIDAY: RAIN LIKELY. HIGH 44.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.