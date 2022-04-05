Chicago First Alert Weather: mild temperatures, afternoon showers

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A mild day is ahead with showers in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be a mostly rain free day with temperatures in the mid 50s. Passing showers arrive in the afternoon.

Patchy morning fog. Dense fog in NW Indiana where an Advisory is in effect until 9AM. A chilly, dry start in the 30s/40s @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/sTo6tdes4u — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) April 5, 2022

Rain chances linger into Wednesday morning. A breezy southwest wind will boost highs to near 60 degrees in the afternoon.

Colder Thursday with highs in the mid 40s with patchy light rain. A rain and snow mix is possible Thursday night into Friday.