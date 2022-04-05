Chicago First Alert Weather: mild temperatures, afternoon showers
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A mild day is ahead with showers in the afternoon.
Tuesday will be a mostly rain free day with temperatures in the mid 50s. Passing showers arrive in the afternoon.
Rain chances linger into Wednesday morning. A breezy southwest wind will boost highs to near 60 degrees in the afternoon.
Colder Thursday with highs in the mid 40s with patchy light rain. A rain and snow mix is possible Thursday night into Friday.
