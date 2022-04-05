Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: mild temperatures, afternoon showers

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: mild temperatures, afternoon showers 02:29

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A mild day is ahead with showers in the afternoon. 

Tuesday will be a mostly rain free day with temperatures in the mid 50s. Passing showers arrive in the afternoon. 

Rain chances linger into Wednesday morning. A breezy southwest wind will boost highs to near 60 degrees in the afternoon.   

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-am-20.png

Colder Thursday with highs in the mid 40s with patchy light rain. A rain and snow mix is possible Thursday night into Friday.   

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on April 5, 2022 / 4:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.