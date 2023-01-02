Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures, Dense Fog Advisory Monday morning

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Difficult driving conditions for commuters Monday morning as fog causes low visibility. 

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.

A quick warm up is expected for the next few days before another cool down. Monday's temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

Showers develop Monday evening and become a steady widespread rain overnight. Heavy rain is possible. 

Rain wraps up early Tuesday as temperatures climb into the 60s.   

