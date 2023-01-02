Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures, Dense Fog Advisory Monday morning

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Difficult driving conditions for commuters Monday morning as fog causes low visibility.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.

Dense fog advisory until 9am -- Visibility less than one quarter mile

w/ some areas less than 100 feet. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/NkHfJ2zUsH — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 2, 2023

A quick warm up is expected for the next few days before another cool down. Monday's temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

Showers develop Monday evening and become a steady widespread rain overnight. Heavy rain is possible.

Rain wraps up early Tuesday as temperatures climb into the 60s.