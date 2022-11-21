Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the low to mid 20s. Passing clouds overnight, but we'll be mostly clear by Daybreak Tuesday.

Mostly sunny for Tuesday afternoon with highs slightly above average for this time of year. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Wednesday will start out with some patchy areas of fog and lows in the low 30s, then mostly sunny and milder in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Thanksgiving Day will start in the mid to upper 30s in the morning, then see highs in the low to mid 50s in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies are expected, with a chance for isolated showers in the afternoon and evening.

Cooler starting Friday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Highs remain in the 40s this weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 26°

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High 48°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High 52°

CBS