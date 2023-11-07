Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: A little warmer

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain returns Wednesday 01:36

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy skies Tuesday night with a chance for light rain after midnight. 

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, lows will be in the mid-40s. A warm front will split the area in half for Wednesday with highs in the mid-50s along the North Shore to nearly 70 degrees for areas south of I-80. 

Highs in Chicago will range from the mid to upper 50s, with milder temperatures in the South Side. 

Cloudy skies with a 40% chance of light rain. Rainfall amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch for most locations. Breezy, cooler, and more sun starting Thursday with highs in the low 50s.

Chilly nights in the 30s and highs in the low 50s continue for Friday into the weekend.

REST OF TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. High 53°

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. A chance for light rain after midnight. Low 46°

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with areas of patchy rain. High 59°

THURSDAY: Clearing skies, breezy and cool. High 53°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on November 7, 2023 / 11:55 AM CST

