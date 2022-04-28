Chicago First Alert Weather: Light rain on the horizon
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy skies and rain sprinkles will be around through Thursday evening.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, light showers may develop tomorrow afternoon.
There's a better chance for organized rain and storms on Saturday.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few sprinkles. Low 46.
FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Chance of a shower. High 63.
SATURDAY: Gusty thunderstorms. High 67.
SUNDAY: Few early light showers. Mostly cloudy. High 60.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.