Chicago First Alert Weather: Light rain on the horizon

By Mary Kay Kleist

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy skies and rain sprinkles will be around through Thursday evening. 

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, light showers may develop tomorrow afternoon. 

There's a better chance for organized rain and storms on Saturday. 

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few sprinkles. Low 46.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Chance of a shower. High 63.

SATURDAY: Gusty thunderstorms. High 67.

SUNDAY: Few early light showers. Mostly cloudy. High 60. 

First published on April 28, 2022 / 2:14 PM

