Chicago First Alert Weather: Last day of warmth before cold returns

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's going to be a warm November day!

Thursday's highs rise to the 70s with partly cloudy and breezy conditions.

After the one-day warmup, temperatures drop to the 40s and 30s Friday.

Temperatures keep falling to the 20s by Saturday morning.