Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: High clouds increase Thursday night

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It will be fair and quiet through the night Thursday with high clouds increasing.

The low is 58.

at-a-glance-tomorrow.png
CBS 2

Passing showers are possible Friday, especially later in the day. The high is 72.

weekend-forecast.png
CBS 2

Another disturbance this is coming weekend will bring scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Saturday night, with showers tapering off Sunday morning.

It will be mostly cloudy Sunday after the leftover morning showers move on.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-2.png
CBS 2

The high for Saturday is 77, Sunday 78.

Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on June 9, 2022 / 2:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.