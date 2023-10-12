Chicago First Alert Weather: Heavy rain, possible flooding on Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heavy rainfall returns to the Chicago area on Friday afternoon, and could bring flash flooding and strong storms with gusts of up to 50 mph.

Thursday night will see cloudy skies, with breezy and mainly dry conditions. Lows will be in the low 50s.

Friday will start off with a few showers in the morning, then an increasing threat of widespread heavy rainfall after noon.

Heavy rainfall through the early evening could trigger flash flooding.

Along with the flood threat, a few strong storms will be possible on Friday. The main concern would come from storms producing wind gusts of 50 mph or stronger. Highs on Friday will be around 60 degrees.

Scattered showers continue for Friday evening, but the heaviest rain should decrease by mid-evening. Lows will be in the low 50s.

Windy and chilly for Saturday, with numerous showers likely. Wind gusts could be as high as 40 mph, making for a damp and raw day. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Scattered rain chances for Sunday with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Next workweek starts cool and damp in the mid 50s, and then drier weather and highs in the 60s return by midweek.

