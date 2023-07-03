Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Heat and humidity

By Gerard Jebaily

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The rain has cleared. 

headlines-large-box-scenes.png

Monday is going to be a hot and humid day with temperatures in the 80s. 

gj-event-forecast-1.png

Temperatures climb for July 4th with highs in the 90s. Afternoon showers are possible throughout the area. 

7-day-forecast-am-17.png

Rain returns Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Storms could be severe with damaging winds as the main threat. 

First published on July 3, 2023 / 6:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.