Chicago First Alert Weather: Heat and humidity
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The rain has cleared.
Monday is going to be a hot and humid day with temperatures in the 80s.
Temperatures climb for July 4th with highs in the 90s. Afternoon showers are possible throughout the area.
Rain returns Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Storms could be severe with damaging winds as the main threat.
