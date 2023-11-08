Chicago First Alert Weather: Gusty cool winds
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Skies will be clearing for the morning rush Thursday.
Gusty west winds will be around all day, ushering in a dry air mass.
The high for Thursday is 54, with sunny skies.
It will be dry for several days with high pressure locked overhead.
The high for Friday and Saturday is 49 – with sunny skies both days.
On Sunday, it will be partly cloudy with a high of 53.
