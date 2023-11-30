Chicago First Alert Weather: Get ready for rain
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cold rain develops overnight and lingers through the morning rush on Friday.
According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, wet snow may mix in far west and northwest suburbs, especially near Rockford.
The gusty, chilly wind off the lake will continue throughout the day Friday.
The weekend looks cloudy with a more impressive shower chance for Sunday.
TONIGHT: RAIN INCREASES. LOW 37.
FRIDAY: COLD RAIN. HIGH 45.
SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 43.
SUNDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGH 44.
