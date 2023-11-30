Chicago First Alert Weather: Get ready for rain

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cold rain develops overnight and lingers through the morning rush on Friday.

CBS

CBS

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, wet snow may mix in far west and northwest suburbs, especially near Rockford.

CBS

The gusty, chilly wind off the lake will continue throughout the day Friday.

CBS

The weekend looks cloudy with a more impressive shower chance for Sunday.

CBS

TONIGHT: RAIN INCREASES. LOW 37.

FRIDAY: COLD RAIN. HIGH 45.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 43.

SUNDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGH 44.

CBS