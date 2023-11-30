Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Get ready for rain

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain returns Friday
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain returns Friday 02:10

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cold rain develops overnight and lingers through the morning rush on Friday. 

3-panel-daypart-left-this-evening.png
CBS
lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, wet snow may mix in far west and northwest suburbs, especially near Rockford. 

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

The gusty, chilly wind off the lake will continue throughout the day Friday.

5-panel-daypart-tomorrow.png
CBS

The weekend looks cloudy with a more impressive shower chance for Sunday.

futurecast-graf-with-panel-region.png
CBS

TONIGHT: RAIN INCREASES. LOW 37.

FRIDAY: COLD RAIN. HIGH 45.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 43.

SUNDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGH 44.

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on November 30, 2023 / 11:38 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.