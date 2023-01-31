Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Frigid temps hang on

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Bone-chilling cold
Chicago First Alert Weather: Bone-chilling cold 02:56

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wind chills will run zero to -10 now through midnight. 

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, cold high pressure will hold temperatures in the single digits Tuesday night. 

cold-temps-and-wind-chill-forecast-10-to-20.png
CBS

On Wednesday, a southwesterly wind flow will push temperatures into the upper 20s. Normal high is 32 degrees. 

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

We stay chilly and dry through the weekend.

bar-graph-next-12-hours.png
CBS

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 5. Wind chills to -10.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Chilly breeze. High 29.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 31.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 12:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.