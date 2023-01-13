Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear and colder Friday night

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Above average temps
Chicago First Alert Weather: Above average temps 02:38

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Skies will clear Friday night, allowing for a colder night in the upper teens and low 20s.

lows-tonight-adi-23.png
CBS 2

A south wind will bring temperatures up a bit on Saturday with highs in the upper 30s under a mostly sunny sky.

highs-tomorrow-adi-24.png
CBS 2
weekend-forecast-3.png
CBS 2

Clouds and wind increase on Sunday with highs in the mid-40s.

An area of low pressure will increase rain chances Sunday night into Monday. Rain will be likely all day Monday and linger into Monday night. Highs will be mild in the upper 40s.

monday-rain.png
CBS 2

Highs remain above average for next week with lots of clouds and rain chances Tuesday and again on Thursday.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-22.png
CBS 2

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and colder. Low 21°

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High 38°

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High 45°

Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 4:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.