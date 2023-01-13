Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear and colder Friday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Skies will clear Friday night, allowing for a colder night in the upper teens and low 20s.

A south wind will bring temperatures up a bit on Saturday with highs in the upper 30s under a mostly sunny sky.

Clouds and wind increase on Sunday with highs in the mid-40s.

An area of low pressure will increase rain chances Sunday night into Monday. Rain will be likely all day Monday and linger into Monday night. Highs will be mild in the upper 40s.

Highs remain above average for next week with lots of clouds and rain chances Tuesday and again on Thursday.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and colder. Low 21°

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High 38°

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High 45°