Chicago First Alert Weather: Friday morning showers

By Laura Bannon

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Rain lingers Friday morning. 

Scattered rain and downpours are expected throughout the morning. The heaviest downpours are expected south of Chicago. 

Rain chances taper off by the afternoon with some clearing for sunshine. 

Highs remain in the 70s throughout the weekend with scattered rain chances. 

Next week brings cooler temperatures in the 60s and 70s.   

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on September 22, 2023 / 4:57 AM

