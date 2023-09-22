Chicago First Alert Weather: Friday morning showers
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Rain lingers Friday morning.
Scattered rain and downpours are expected throughout the morning. The heaviest downpours are expected south of Chicago.
Rain chances taper off by the afternoon with some clearing for sunshine.
Highs remain in the 70s throughout the weekend with scattered rain chances.
Next week brings cooler temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.