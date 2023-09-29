Chicago First Alert Weather: Fall into summer-like temps

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and warm weekend ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Patchy fog is our only issue overnight.

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a dry ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather picture keeping our weekend feeling like mid-August.

This warm trend continues through the middle of next week.

A cold front will cool things down for next weekend... perfect for marathon runners!

TONIGHT: CLEAR SKIES. PATCHY FOG. LOW 59.

SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 80.

SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 82.

