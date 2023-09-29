Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Fall into summer-like temps

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and warm weekend ahead
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and warm weekend ahead 02:03

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Patchy fog is our only issue overnight. 

3-panel-daypart-next-12-hours.png
CBS
lows-tonight-adi.png
cbs

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a dry ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather picture keeping our weekend feeling like mid-August. 

sat.png
CBS
sun.png
CBS

This warm trend continues through the middle of next week.

A cold front will cool things down for next weekend... perfect for marathon runners!

bar-graph-next-10-day-highs.png
CBS

TONIGHT: CLEAR SKIES. PATCHY FOG. LOW 59.

SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 80.

SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 82.

event-forecast-using-old-backgrounds.png
CBS
7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on September 29, 2023 / 3:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.