Chicago First Alert Weather: Fall begins
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fall begins Saturday, but it certainly won't feel like it.
Temperatures will flirt with 80 degrees inland. A light flow off the lake will keep shoreline temperatures a few degrees cooler both Saturday and Sunday.
The Lake Michigan water temperature is 68 degrees.
A weak system collapses as it heads our way late day Sunday. A few stray showers are possible, especially western counties, later in the afternoon and into the evening.
It will be rather quiet next week.
