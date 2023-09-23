Chicago First Alert Weather: Fall begins

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fall begins Saturday, but it certainly won't feel like it.

CBS 2

Temperatures will flirt with 80 degrees inland. A light flow off the lake will keep shoreline temperatures a few degrees cooler both Saturday and Sunday.

The Lake Michigan water temperature is 68 degrees.

A weak system collapses as it heads our way late day Sunday. A few stray showers are possible, especially western counties, later in the afternoon and into the evening.

It will be rather quiet next week.