Chicago First Alert Weather: Fall begins

By Mary Kay Kleist

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fall begins Saturday, but it certainly won't feel like it.

Temperatures will flirt with 80 degrees inland. A light flow off the lake will keep shoreline temperatures a few degrees cooler both Saturday and Sunday.

The Lake Michigan water temperature is 68 degrees.

A weak system collapses as it heads our way late day Sunday. A few stray showers are possible, especially western counties, later in the afternoon and into the evening.

It will be rather quiet next week.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on September 22, 2023 / 9:43 PM

