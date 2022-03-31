Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Drying out overnight, but more rain this weekend

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few passing sprinkles and flurries this evening, then clearing skies overnight. Lows will range from mid 20s to low 30s across the area.

lows-tonight-adi-8.png
CBS

Mostly sunny and milder for Friday. Highs will be in the mid 40s. Northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

highs-tomorrow-adi-7.png
CBS

For Saturday, cloudy skies and mainly dry in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 40s. A quarter of an inch to a half inch of rainfall is possible.

sat-rain-forecast.png
CBS

Partly cloudy for Sunday with highs in the low 50s. Cooler along the lake, with temperatures remaining in the 40s.   

3-day-1.png
CBS

Scattered rain chances return next workweek with highs in the 50s.

7-day-7.png
CBS

TONIGHT: Evening sprinkles and flurries, then clearing skies overnight. Low: 29°

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 47°

SATURDAY: Afternoon and evening rain likely. High 45°

Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on March 31, 2022 / 4:43 PM

