Chicago First Alert Weather: Dry days ahead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With high pressure in control, our weather pattern is dry and quiet.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the next rain chance increases during the day Sunday and tapers off with daybreak Monday.
Warming trend into the middle of next week.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 41.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 60.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 64.
SUNDAY: Scattered showers will develop by afternoon. High 60.
