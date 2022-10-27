Chicago First Alert Weather: Dry days ahead

Watch CBS News
By Mary Kay Kleist

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With high pressure in control, our weather pattern is dry and quiet.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the next rain chance increases during the day Sunday and tapers off with daybreak Monday.

 Warming trend into the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 41.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 60.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 64.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers will develop by afternoon. High 60.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on October 27, 2022 / 3:01 PM

