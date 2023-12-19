Chicago First Alert Weather: Dry and quiet
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With high pressure in control, our weather pattern will be dry and quiet Tuesday night and Wednesday.
According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a warming trend is on the way for the next several days and through Christmas.
Watching two rain events (too mild for snow!)
1) Thursday night through Saturday morning
2) Christmas Eve late into Christmas Day
TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 29.
WEDNESDAY: A SUNNY START. LATE DAY HIGH CLOUDS. HIGH 42.
THURSDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. STRAY LATEDAY RAIN SHOWER. HIGH 41.
