Chicago First Alert Weather: Dense fog advisory
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A dense fog advisory will be in effect until 2 a.m. for Cook, DuPage, and Will counties.
Visibilities under 0.25 mile are likely in these areas.
The low for Monday night is 44.
Areas of fog are likely to persist throughout the area for the early morning rush.
On Tuesday, look for clearing skies and mild conditions with a high of 69.
On Wednesday, it will be sunny and warm with a high of 70.
