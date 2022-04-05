Chicago First Alert Weather: Dense fog, followed by rain
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a dense Fog Advisory until 3:00 p.m. with poor visibility, especially lakeside.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, scattered showers increase Tuesday evening. More organized rain and thunder activity closer to the midnight hour.
Leftover showers will come through Wednesday morning. There's chilly rain for the Cubs home opener, but things will be drying out for the weekend.
TONIGHT: Rain and thunder. Low 46.
WEDNESDAY: Morning rain. High 58.
THURSDAY: Chilly rain at times. Scattered snowflakes. High 48. 48.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.