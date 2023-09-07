Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Dangerous waves along the lake

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Cloudy throughout the day, 70s for highs
First Alert Weather: Cloudy throughout the day, 70s for highs 02:15

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Beach Hazards statement has been extended through at least Friday for Cook County beaches and northwest Indiana. 

ar-beach-hazard.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, dangerous waves up to seven feet high are expected. 

wave-height-lake.png
CBS
pm.png
CBS

Clouds linger on Thursday and Friday. We could have brief sprinkles tomorrow, especially in lakefront areas. 

bar-graph-next-12-hrs-left-interactive-feels-like.png
CBS

Pattern changes for the weekend with full sun expected. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest both Saturday and especially Sunday.

3-day-forecast-pm-interactive-highs.png
CBS

Another cold front early next week keeps our pattern on the cool side.

event-forecast-using-old-backgrounds.png
CBS

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOW 60.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS LAKESIDE. HIGH 70.

SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 75.

SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 78.

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on September 7, 2023 / 2:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.