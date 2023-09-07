Chicago First Alert Weather: Dangerous waves along the lake

First Alert Weather: Cloudy throughout the day, 70s for highs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Beach Hazards statement has been extended through at least Friday for Cook County beaches and northwest Indiana.

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, dangerous waves up to seven feet high are expected.

Clouds linger on Thursday and Friday. We could have brief sprinkles tomorrow, especially in lakefront areas.

Pattern changes for the weekend with full sun expected. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest both Saturday and especially Sunday.

Another cold front early next week keeps our pattern on the cool side.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOW 60.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS LAKESIDE. HIGH 70.

SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 75.

SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 78.

