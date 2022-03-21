Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler and wetter in days to come

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big shift in the weather pattern is coming after an afternoon in the 70s on Monday.

We're headed for a cooler and wetter pattern in the days ahead.

Clouds and moisture increase Monday night. Lows will be mild in the upper 40s and low 50s. Showers are possible after midnight.

It will be breezy and cooler on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 50s. Shower chances increase throughout the day.

Showers are likely Tuesday night and through Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be around 60 degrees.

Lingering, scattered showers are coming for Thursday with colder highs in the 40s. Isolated showers are possible for Friday with highs in the low 50s. Rainfall amounts this week could add up to more than an inch in some spots.

It will be chilly this weekend with highs in the 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and breezy. Shower chances overnight. Low 51°

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers likely. Breezy and cooler. High 53°

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers likely. High 60°