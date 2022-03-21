Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler and wetter in days to come

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big shift in the weather pattern is coming after an afternoon in the 70s on Monday.

We're headed for a cooler and wetter pattern in the days ahead.

Clouds and moisture increase Monday night. Lows will be mild in the upper 40s and low 50s. Showers are possible after midnight.

highs-tomorrow-adi-14.png
CBS 2

It will be breezy and cooler on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 50s. Shower chances increase throughout the day. 

tue-5pm.png
CBS 2

Showers are likely Tuesday night and through Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be around 60 degrees.

wed-5pm.png
CBS 2
3-day-forecast.png
CBS 2

Lingering, scattered showers are coming for Thursday with colder highs in the 40s. Isolated showers are possible for Friday with highs in the low 50s. Rainfall amounts this week could add up to more than an inch in some spots.

rainfall-forecast.png
CBS 2

It will be chilly this weekend with highs in the 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

7-day-10.png
CBS 2

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and breezy. Shower chances overnight. Low 51°

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers likely. Breezy and cooler. High 53°

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers likely. High 60°

Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on March 21, 2022 / 5:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.