Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool and sunny

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunshine for days
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunshine for days 02:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It'll be clear and chilly Thursday night with lows in the low to mid 30s.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, expect lots of sunshine for Friday, but a wind off the lake will produce a huge temperature difference. 

Highs inland will be as warm as the upper 50s and low 60s, but only in the mid 40s near the lake.

Saturday will be in the low 60s, but only in the low 50s near the lake. Easter Sunday will be in the mid 60s, but upper 50s near the lake.

A south wind will make for a much warmer weather pattern next week with highs in the 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low 35°

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. High 52°, but mid 40s near the lake.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 62°, but low 50s near the lake.

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 6:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

