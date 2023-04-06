Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool and sunny

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It'll be clear and chilly Thursday night with lows in the low to mid 30s.

CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, expect lots of sunshine for Friday, but a wind off the lake will produce a huge temperature difference.

CBS

Highs inland will be as warm as the upper 50s and low 60s, but only in the mid 40s near the lake.

CBS

Saturday will be in the low 60s, but only in the low 50s near the lake. Easter Sunday will be in the mid 60s, but upper 50s near the lake.

CBS

A south wind will make for a much warmer weather pattern next week with highs in the 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low 35°

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. High 52°, but mid 40s near the lake.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 62°, but low 50s near the lake.

CBS