Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold temperatures expected Tuesday morning

By Albert Ramon

CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: A cloudy, cold and windy start to the week
Chicago First Alert Weather: A cloudy, cold and windy start to the week 02:37

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cold and windy night is ahead, with most of the area at or below freezing by Tuesday morning.

wind-chill-6am.png
CBS
tue-7am.png
CBS

Lake effect rain showers are in the forecast for parts of Northwest Indiana, especially in La Porte County. Some of the rain could be mixed with snow. Little to no accumulation is in the forecast.

A strong north wind could produce wind gusts as high as 50 miles per hour tonight in Northwest Indiana. A Wind Advisory is in effect for that area.

wind-adv.png
CBS

The gusty winds are also producing large waves out over Lake Michigan. A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for area beaches along the rim of the lake in Northwest Indiana.

lake-shore-flood-adv.png
CBS

Wind chills will be in the upper teens and 20s to start Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon will be a mostly cloudy, windy and cold. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s, but the wind will make it feel like the low to mid 30s in the afternoon. Lake effect rain and snow showers will be possible, but mainly in Northwest Indiana in Porter, Jasper and La Porte County.

tue-5pm.png
CBS
wind-chill-5pm.png
CBS

Sunshine returns on Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. Sunny skies remain in the forecast through Saturday with warming temperatures through the weekend. Highs are expected to be in the low 70s for both Saturday and Sunday. Rain and cooling temperatures return by Monday of next week.

3-day.png
CBS

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy overnight. Low 32°

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. High 44°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 48°

7day.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

October 17, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

