Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold temperatures expected Tuesday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cold and windy night is ahead, with most of the area at or below freezing by Tuesday morning.

CBS

CBS

Lake effect rain showers are in the forecast for parts of Northwest Indiana, especially in La Porte County. Some of the rain could be mixed with snow. Little to no accumulation is in the forecast.

A strong north wind could produce wind gusts as high as 50 miles per hour tonight in Northwest Indiana. A Wind Advisory is in effect for that area.

CBS

The gusty winds are also producing large waves out over Lake Michigan. A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for area beaches along the rim of the lake in Northwest Indiana.

CBS

Wind chills will be in the upper teens and 20s to start Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon will be a mostly cloudy, windy and cold. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s, but the wind will make it feel like the low to mid 30s in the afternoon. Lake effect rain and snow showers will be possible, but mainly in Northwest Indiana in Porter, Jasper and La Porte County.

CBS

CBS

Sunshine returns on Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. Sunny skies remain in the forecast through Saturday with warming temperatures through the weekend. Highs are expected to be in the low 70s for both Saturday and Sunday. Rain and cooling temperatures return by Monday of next week.

CBS

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy overnight. Low 32°

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. High 44°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 48°

CBS