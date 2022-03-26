Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold Temperatures Continue

Watch CBS News

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Skies will clear in the Chicago area Saturday night, but temperatures will remain cold into the week. 

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 20 degrees. 

Expect sunny skies Sunday and a high temperature of 37 degrees. 

Temperatures in the 40s will return next week with 60s arriving on Wednesday along with rain.

