Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold Temperatures Continue
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Skies will clear in the Chicago area Saturday night, but temperatures will remain cold into the week.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 20 degrees.
Expect sunny skies Sunday and a high temperature of 37 degrees.
Temperatures in the 40s will return next week with 60s arriving on Wednesday along with rain.
